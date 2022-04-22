Zendaya said that Tom Holland’s support helped her through the filming of the dark scenes in her HBO Max series, Euphoria. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress plays the role of Rue Bennett in the series. It revolves around a bunch of high-school teens, the drama in their lives, drugs, relationships, breakups, exploring their s*xuality, and much more.

Advertisement

Before the release of the second season, the Dune actress shared a trigger warning with fans as the latest instalment went even darker than before, showing some really tough times Rue and others go through. It also faced criticism for showing drug usage.

Advertisement

Now, Zendaya, who has been dating Tom Holland, opened up about how he helped her support through some dark moments of acting in Euphoria. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Daya said, “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you because you need that.” “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then,” she added.

Meanwhile, when asked about whether or not Tom Holland made a cameo in Euphoria season 2, Zendaya was coy about it. Rumours around the Uncharted actor appearing in the series swirled after an episode seven screenshot appeared to show the actor in one of the episodes. However, it was a fabricated image, with Holland edited in it.

Despite that Tom has opened up about wanting to be in the show. Previously, he showed his interest and said that he would “be a really good Maddy.” The actor had also revealed that he visited the sets a lot while they were shooting.

Though it seems like Tom Holland wasn’t really in Euphoria season 2, there could be chances of him appearing in season 3 which was confirmed. While not a lot of details are revealed, Zendaya will be coming back.

Must Read: With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness & Thor: Love And Thunder Topping The Most Anticipated Movie Of 2022 Polls, MCU Continues Its Reign

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube