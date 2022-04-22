Stranger Things 4 reportedly has a much bigger budget than its previous seasons. Netflix recently revealed a brand new trailer of the upcoming series. Though it has made fans question more than providing answers, one thing we know for sure is that the gang will be spending more time in the Upside Down world.

It will also be the darker season for Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven, who recently revealed that after reading the script, she thought her character is the “darkest state” she has ever been in. The actress also said that it was the hardest season that she has filmed as of yet.

While fans anticipate the release of Stranger Things 4, a new report by the Wall Street Journal has revealed that the upcoming instalment is the most expensive yet for Netflix. The budget for each episode is said to be a whopping $30 million, which is double Game of Thrones’ $15 million per episode. The previous season’s budget for the supernatural drama is just one-third of the 4th part ($10 Million or Rs. 1 Crore).

However, Netflix has not confirmed this reported price tag for the series, but if it is true, then it seems like the streaming giant is going all-in for Stranger Things 4. It is obvious that if the budget increases, so does the salary. With a $30 million per episode budget, the instalment will become the most expensive season in the history of television to date.

However, there is another contender on the list, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It was reported that the series of the LOTR franchise will have a whopping budget of $465 million for just one season.

Meanwhile, as Stranger Things 4 is on its way, the creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, are now talking about the possible spin-off of it. Read more about that on Koimoi!

