Johnny Depp Followed By Amber Heard's Aquaman Co-Star Jason Momoa On Instagram Amid The Trial
Amber Heard’s Aquaman Co-Star Jason Momoa Followed Johnny Depp On Instagram ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Wikimedia ; IMDb )

Jason Momoa followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amidst the trial against his Aquaman co-star Amber Heard and the fans have some thoughts on it. For the unversed, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor slammed a $50 million defamation case against Amber after she accused him of abuse in a 2018 op-ed.

Advertisement

The televised trial is taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia. The internet is filled with news regarding it, and the case seems nothing short of a Hollywood film. Fans have been showing support to Depp, who previously said that Tinseltown “boycotted” him after the allegations, which he claimed are false.

Advertisement

Now, it seems like Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa has chosen his side. He recently followed Johnny Depp on Instagram, which the netizens are considering a way for him to support the Fantastic Beasts actor. Unlike Depp, who lost major of his roles, including that of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and Geralt Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-offs, Heard is set to appear in the sequel to the 2018 DC flick.

It was previously reported the makers of Aquaman didn’t want Amber Heard back. However, despite her claiming it was due to Johnny Depp, they said that it was because of the missing chemistry with Jason Momoa. No matter what, Heard got to reprise her role because of which Warner Bros is facing criticism from fans.

But with Momoa following Depp on Instagram now, fans have taken to Twitter to appreciate the gesture. Netizens are happy with the actor’s actions. The hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is trending, while some fans are also saying #BoycottAquaman2.

Check out the reactions here:

Jason Momoa is also dragged into the trial with his text messages exchanged with Amber Heard will reportedly be used as evidence at some point. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Heard!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Didn’t Attend His Wedding Due To Rifts With Amber Heard; Reveals Aquaman Actress’ Plans Of “Dinner, Dancing & Drugs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out