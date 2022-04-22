Jason Momoa followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amidst the trial against his Aquaman co-star Amber Heard and the fans have some thoughts on it. For the unversed, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor slammed a $50 million defamation case against Amber after she accused him of abuse in a 2018 op-ed.

The televised trial is taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia. The internet is filled with news regarding it, and the case seems nothing short of a Hollywood film. Fans have been showing support to Depp, who previously said that Tinseltown “boycotted” him after the allegations, which he claimed are false.

Now, it seems like Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa has chosen his side. He recently followed Johnny Depp on Instagram, which the netizens are considering a way for him to support the Fantastic Beasts actor. Unlike Depp, who lost major of his roles, including that of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and Geralt Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-offs, Heard is set to appear in the sequel to the 2018 DC flick.

It was previously reported the makers of Aquaman didn’t want Amber Heard back. However, despite her claiming it was due to Johnny Depp, they said that it was because of the missing chemistry with Jason Momoa. No matter what, Heard got to reprise her role because of which Warner Bros is facing criticism from fans.

But with Momoa following Depp on Instagram now, fans have taken to Twitter to appreciate the gesture. Netizens are happy with the actor’s actions. The hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is trending, while some fans are also saying #BoycottAquaman2.

Check out the reactions here:

Jason Momoa really just said, "justice for Johnny Depp" by following him on Instagram and I know the Warner bros team are SCREAMING. — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) April 20, 2022

So Jason Momoa now follows Johnny Depp on instagram. I wonder how he'll do a press tour or whatever with Amber Heard after hearing her confess to abusing JD 🤨…. — A 🇵🇸 (@AlanMIsHere) April 20, 2022

Jason Momoa following Johnny Depp on Instagram AS OF TODAY speaks volumes! — Aurora, LETTERS ⚛️ | 💙💛 (@AuroraMignon) April 20, 2022

Jason Momoa followed Johnny Depp 👀

I knew it was a matter of time!!

—waiting for him to unfollow Amber Heard. 😒 pic.twitter.com/V0EXkhunuz — Demon Barber ♀ (@FleetStSweeney) April 21, 2022

Jason Momoa supporting Johnny Depp is the best thing I read today🥺🥰#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/MwnyAzYdRG — Mariia #AyCem 💎 #Türkan🌼 (@adbor_aycem97) April 21, 2022

Has Jason Momoa woken up & now supports Johnny Depp as he just started following JD on Instagram! The Warner bros team & Amber are SCREAMING right abt now. Tht audio makes all the difference. Maybe ths was the first time Momoa heard it & realises AH is nuts. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/dXZgKUgHXk — Kiya Cooper 💙 (@NatzKiya) April 21, 2022

Jason Momoa is also dragged into the trial with his text messages exchanged with Amber Heard will reportedly be used as evidence at some point. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Heard!

