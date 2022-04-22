Footage of Johnny Depp in full rage and slamming doors of his kitchen cabinets has resurfaced at the trial against Amber Heard. For those who don’t know, Depp slammed a $50 million defamation case against the Aquaman actress over the op-ed she wrote in 2018. In it, she claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was abusive to her.

At the beginning of the trial, Heard made more shocking claims of not just being physically abused but suffering through s*xual assault as well. However, even then and now, Johnny has claimed this to be false. From different testimonies of friends, doctors, nurses, and more to audiotapes and video recordings, a lot has been divulged at the televised hearings.

Now, the footage where Johnny Depp can be seen smashing cabinets doors, and glass has been shown to the jurors present at the trial. In the video recorded by Amber Heard, Depp can be seen full of rage and screaming, “motherf*cker.” It is followed by Amber asking him, “What happened? Nothing happened this morning, you know that?” right when he throws the glass on the floor.

After that, Johnny Depp can be seen pouring wine into another glass and says, “You want to see crazy? I’ll give you f*cking crazy.” He then spots the camera, which Amber Heard can be seen covering each time the actor got close. “You got this going? You sic that sh*t on me, motherf*cker?” Johnny says and proceeds to call her an “ass.” While Heard appears to laugh it off.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Video shows #JohnnyDepp kicking cabinets and slamming cupboards at his home in West Hollywood. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/tksFuIEtuX — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the actor recently accused Heard of leaving a faecal matter on their shared bed after a fight in which he said he was leaving her. He added that his ex-wife blamed it on their dog and called that explanation, “absurd.” This made a #MePoo trend on Twitter, with memes flooding in.

Several more details are being revealed at their public trial, including Johnny Depp’s severed finger and the search for it. Stick to Koimoi for more updates!

