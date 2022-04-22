Will Smith has been at the epitome of drama since the last few days and most of it has to do with the Oscars 2022 incident. He is currently facing a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards and Twitter seems quite polarized on the topic. According to a recent report, the actor is also facing a bunch of issues in his personal life as a few reports suggest that he and Jada Pinkett Smith will soon go separate ways due to differences.

For the unversed, Will found himself in the middle of a controversy when he slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 function. The presenter, who was on the stage only for a few minutes, made a joke about his wife Jada and her illness which is popularly known as Alopecia. The comment did not go down well with the Pursuit Of Happiness actor who swiftly walked towards the stage and smacked his face, followed by an abusive warning.

According to a recent report by Heat magazine, all is not well between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ever since the slapgate happened. A source close to the magazine suggested that the couple has been on bad terms and has even refrained from speaking to each other. “Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable. There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now.”, they said.

Further elaborating on the situation between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the same source said, “If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina’s and Brad’s did.”

What do you think about this whole Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith drama? Let us know in the comments.

