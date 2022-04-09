If there’s one topic that has become the talk of the town is Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s. Ever since the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, it has turned into a huge controversy and not just that, the King Richard actor is also banned from Academy for the next 10 years. Now, a video of Jada’s ‘Red Table Talk’ from 2018 is going viral on social media where she has revealed that she didn’t want to get married to Will. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Jada and Will have been married for over two decades now and share two children together named Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. Over the years, their relationship has been in the news time and again and they’ve both been transparent about the problems they’ve faced together with their fans.

It was 2020 when singer August Alsina came out in public and discussed his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and talked about the extramarital affair she has had with him. In the video from 2018, Will Smith and Jada talked about how she conceived his son Jaden and said, “I knew the moment after the act that I was pregnant,” as reported by Dail Mail.

Jada Pinkett Smith further revealed that she cried ‘the whole night’ after she realised how her life wouldn’t be the same after becoming a mother.

Jada then said, “I really didn’t wanna get married.” Adding to this Will Smith said, “We only got married because Gammy was crying.”

The Girls Trip actress further added, “It was almost as if Gammy was like: “You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding.” She continued and said, “I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just like pregnant and I just, I was just like, I didn’t know what to do, but I just knew, I was like, I never wanted to be married.”

Adding to this, Jada’s mother said, “I remember feeling very strongly and wanting you guys to be married. I do remember that but I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of marriage. I remember the rejection of the idea of a wedding but not of a marriage.”

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she didn’t want a wedding either and said, “And now Gammy did go to Will crying about I don’t want a wedding, and now I’m being forced to have a wedding, when really I just wanted it to be the two of us on a mountain, ’cause I was like: “This is serious business.”‘

Both Will Smith and Jada got married gothic style in 1997 while the actress was three months pregnant. Her mother revealed that “She was very unpleasant. Well, she was sick! She didn’t cooperate with anything.”

Adding to this Jada said, “And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding – I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle.”

What are your thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith not wanting to marry Will Smith? Tell us in the comments below.

