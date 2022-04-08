Hollywood star Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith were considered to be one of the golden couples of Hollywood. Their love life truly gave out couple goals. However, the dynamics between the duo have completely changed in the eyes of their fans.

This change happened right after Jada during an episode of the Red Table Talk openly revealed that she had an affair with August Alsina back in 2015 when she and will had taken a time off their marriage. This revelation indeed changed a lot of minds about their married life.

Now, it was after Will Smith and Chris Rock‘s fiasco at the Oscars, that an old video of the Aladdin actor revealing a low point of his life, is making rounds on the internet. In the said video we could see Will along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris sitting and talking about Jada’s 40th birthday. The footage from the family Red Table Talk show on Facebook witnessed the couple accepting that Jada’s 40th birthday was a turning point in their lives (also married life), which lead her to have an affair with August Alsina.

Recalling the event Jada Pinkett Smith said, “I think the turning point in our relationship for me, happened when I turned 40. That’s when I had a mid-life crisis.” Agreeing to this Will Smith explained, “Yeah, your 40th birthday was my low point,” adding, “The day after her 37th birthday, I hired a team to orchestrate her 40th birthday.”

Will looking at his daughter Willow, also explained, ” I hired a documentary team, I traced mommy’s family roots. Her 40th birthday was going to be my thing!” To which Jada agreed by saying that it was going to be a splash. It was also noted that Will had brought in R&B superstar Mary J Blige to perform for the event as well. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actor said, “It was going to be the thing that lifted her out of this mid-life crisis. It was going to be my deepest most beautiful proclamation of love.”

Continuing the video we see a disappointed Jada Smith claiming that the party was the ‘most ridiculous display of his (Will’s) ego’. To this, we hear Will Smith looking at his daughter Willow Smith (who was absolutely devastated on hearing what her mother said) and saying, “Crushed, right? And to this day I know I was crushed because it was true. It wasn’t a party for her.”

Watch Here: https://youtube.com/shorts/HyyXQqzkWGE?feature=share

