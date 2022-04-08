Captain America is one of the most powerful and popular superheroes of all time. Chris Evans who played the role of CA in the Marvel franchise enjoys a massive fan following post his stint in the films. Now, according to reports, a ‘Captain America’ novel has been sold for $3.1 million yesterday. Isn’t that a mind-boggling price? Well, read below to know the scoop.

In the prestigious $3 million clubs, before Steve Rogers’ entry, we’ve seen superheroes like The Batman & Superman making their place.

The OG’s very first comic book of Captain America Comics No 1 – which dates back to 1941 was featured in the historic San Francisco Pedigree Collection. A Certified Guaranty Company came into the bidding war to pay this exorbitant price for the comic book. This helped Captain America to attain the record of being the highest-rated copy seen at Heritage Auctions in two decades.

According to Heritage Auctions, the bidding for Captain America’s comic book started at $1.8 million (£1.4m), but within no time it jumped to $2.2 million (£1.7m) which would come to over 22 crores in INR.

The cover of the comic book features the captain in patriotic form punching Adolf Hitler in the face as the Nazi soldiers look at them.

Barry Sandoval of Heritage Auctions told, “Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued. We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that,” as reported by Independent.

What are your thoughts on Captain America’s comic book being auctioned off at such a huge amount? Tell us in the comments below.

