It takes a special bone to be Kim Kardashian in Hollywood and be always surrounded by mountain of controversies. The beauty Mogul apart from being in the headlines for her constant tug of war with former husband Kanye West (where she isn’t saying much) and affair with Pete Davidson, is also in news for her latest comment. She advised women in the business to get their F**king A**es up and work hard. Well it certainly didn’t go down well with the ‘women in business’.

If you are unversed, Kim who does a plethora of shows was talking about her new docuseries, which is empowering as per her. She revealed how she has the best advice for working women and how it feels like nobody wants to work these days. The comment attracted backlash and people reminded her that she was born with a silver spoon.

Some even reminded her that there have been accusations against the Kardashians for now paying due wages of the employees who have really ‘worked hard’ for them. Kim Kardashian is now reflecting back on her statement and is clarifying her stand. She feels the statement was taken in the wrong way and she didn’t mean what many made out of it.

“Having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success,” Kim Kardashian told The Hollywood Reporter. “And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy.”

Kim Kardashian added, “So I felt like, in no way was that statement directed towards women, and at women. If anything, I feel so bad and I’m sorry that it was received that way. The women in my life have shaped my life, have made my career, have made me successful. And so I’m always so supportive of women. And it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work, or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do.”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

