The first Deadpool film came out in 2016, but apparently, Ryan Reynolds was trying to get the movie made for a decade before that. What really pushed 20th Century Fox to give a green light to the project was the fans. Read to know-how. The movie opened to become a massive box office hit and received a positive response from critics.

Its second instalment was released 2 years later in 2018 and was successful too. People loved Reynolds’ superhero based on the Marvel comic books. Now, the talks for a third part have begun, and it is being said that it will be a part of the MCU.

It turns out that what really pushed Deadpool, that Ryan Reynolds was trying for years, was the leaked footage. According to Insider, Ryan attended the Comic-Con in 2015 where he opened up the panel by letting fans know that the movie was getting made because of them.

“One year ago to almost today, some a-hole in here leaked that footage, and that’s why we’re standing here,” said Ryan Reynolds. The footage he referred to was leaked on the internet, though now it’s deleted. It received a positive review from everyone and went viral. Though no one still doesn’t know who leaked it.

“You guys, the internet, fans, you guys made the studio do this. You bent their arms behind their backs, twisted their frigging necks, and here we are,” Ryan added. Even after years of not knowing the person behind the leak, the actor is determined to find out.

Back in 2020, Ryan Reynolds shared a tweet regarding Deadpool 2 and why it was taking longer to make it. He referred to the leak and jokingly said that it is taking time to make the next instalment as he is still trying to solve it.

It’s why the next #Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy #Leakaversary pic.twitter.com/w6Ld5NhKYu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 28, 2020

