Kim Kardashian’s first daughter North West was seen hanging out with Pete Davidson. This comes right after the SKIMS founder said that she is “very happy” and “at peace” with Pete. Kanye West must be fuming as the rapper previously said that the comedian will never meet his children during his social media rants.

For the unversed, Ye’s Instagram was suspended after his outbursts against the SNL star, who started dating Kim. The internet was divided between the rapper’s die-hard fans who supported him no matter what and those who labelled his behaviour as ‘assault.’

However, amidst all this drama, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship seems to be thriving, and now the KUWTK star has taken it to another level. The comedian was recently photographed spending time with Kanye West and her eldest daughter, North West. In the viral pic shared by TMZ, North can be seen going on a joyride with Davidson while sitting on his lap.

North West and Pete Davidson in LA Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/STPiLzmO0C — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) April 6, 2022

As per the report, North West and Pete Davidson were riding around in a pink, electric MOKE car for around 30 minutes. It is also being said that Kim Kardashian’s daughter and beau were joined with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope. Being a big family means meeting a lot of people and it turns out that it wasn’t just the kids who met with the comedian.

Kim’s step-father Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed that she even spent some time with the SNL star and had nothing but positive words to say about him. She called him a “nice guy” on her podcast and added that Kim “seemed so happy, and that’s my number one concern.”

Amongst meeting North West and the rest of the family, Pete Davidson will reportedly also make his first red carpet debut with Kim Kardashian at the upcoming Met Gala in May. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

