Ezra Miller’s future as The Flash in DCEU seems shaky as Warner Bros reportedly called an emergency meeting post the actor’s arrest recently. For the unversed, Miller, who will also be seen in the upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, was detained by the cops after causing disorderly conduct and lunging at a man.

Later, it was also being said that they allegedly broke into a couple’s home and threatened to burn them while Ezra stole their passport and wallet. As per a new report, the actor had frequent meltdowns on the sets of his DCEU movie.

However, those never lead to any violent outbursts. Now, Warner Bros called an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future. His The Flash movie has been one of the most awaited DC films and has faced several delays. But with the recent incidents, Miller’s future might be in trouble. According to Rolling Stones, their sources claim that the execs of the studios held the meeting on 30th March.

Due to Ezra Miller’s behaviour, Warner Bros. is reportedly hitting pause on any future appearances by the actor in the DCEU. This involves any cameos and development on a potential sequel to The Flash. However, it’s not a concrete step, which doesn’t have to be made for at least a year, as per the report.

After hearing this news, DC fans reacted to it and shared their opinion on who should play Barry Allen in the future. One name received more support than anyone else, and this is Grant Gustin, who plays the role in the series with the same name.

It's time for Grant Gustin to also become #TheFlash of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/qvFd2vXwFK — Flashverse ⚡ (@Flashverse_yt) April 6, 2022

It’s great to see such love and appreciation for Grant Gustin today. He has been nothing short of exceptional as Barry Allen on The Flash over its eight years and has etched his place in superhero history as one of the best. An incredible actor and undisputed Flash. #TheFlash⚡️ pic.twitter.com/hpVFgTRDZZ — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) April 6, 2022

Where is Grant Gustin?! WB got a whole Multiverse at their disposal. Ezra is too much of a liability. Dare I say … Recast🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/jxtkeWe3cM — Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) April 6, 2022

Replace him with Grant Gustin in The Flash. The Flash show might be ass but Grant Gustin is a great actor. pic.twitter.com/psQr96PUwS — Rhino (@TheeMockingjqy) April 6, 2022

Ever since their arrest, Ezra Miller has not made any public statements. Several controversial things have been done by the actor in the past, that includes the 2020 video where they could be seen choking a woman. Whether or not they will continue as The Flash beyond the upcoming film will only be certain in the future.

