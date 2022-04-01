The Flash star Ezra Miller has been accused of threatening to burn a couple. Just a few days ago, the actor hit the headlines for being arrested on a number of charges, including disorderly conduct and harassment. It was reported that the Justice League star was in a bar in Hawaii when they shouted obscenities at those present there.

A police statement was released which further reveals Miller causing disorderly conduct and lunging at a man. It also stated that the actor has been booked on two charges before being released after paying a $500 bail. Now, a new report has come in with some more shocking news about them.

According to ET Canada, Hawaiian couples Stoyan Kojouharov and Niegel Hayes filed a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller on Tuesday. They allege that the Fantastic Beasts actor burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them.

The court papers filed against Ezra Miller also reveal that the couple claimed that the actor stole a few things from them like Hayes’ passport and wallet, which included her social security card, driver’s license, and bank cards, as well as several items belonging to Kojouharov.

The couple, who have said that they are suffering emotionally due to Miller’s behaviour, had also claimed to be worried that Ezra‘s “access to weapons is much easier” due to his fame and wealth and that they could potentially send “associates” to further harass them.

They were granted the couple’s petition, and Ezra Miller will reportedly be ordered to appear in court for the restraining order on the 13th of April. This isn’t the first time that Miller’s actions have raised eyebrows. In January, it was reported that they shared a cryptic video message threatening members of a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

