RRR Box Office Day 7 (Hindi) Early Trends: Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has undoubtedly become one of the most-loved and most-watched film of 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has been doing wonders at the box office and the numbers are proof. The film also stars an ensemble cast including Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran.

ICYMI, RRR collected 20.07 crores on Day 1 followed by 24 crores, 31.50 crores, 17 crores, 15.02 crores and 13 crores on days 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. With its total collection of 120.59 crores in just 6 days, RRR has become the highest grosser film post-pandemic.

As per the early trends flowing in, RRR (Hindi) has reportedly managed to collect around 12-15 crores on Day 7. With its latest collections, RRR’s Hindi version now stands at 132-135 crores. The film is expected to take a jump on the weekend.

Yesterday we told you RRR is Rajamouli’s 3rd to cross the 100 crore mark, while it becomes Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first film.

Koimoi rated RRR with 4 stars and wrote in its review, “Bheem clashes with Ram (Ram Charan) and grows to be his BFF without knowing that he’s working for British Government. Ram is that kind of officer, who works even on the weekend just to keep his boss happy, but internally even he wants only thing ‘revenge’ because why else would an Indian earn such a high rank in the British force? Though Ram is a frustrated employee of the company, he builds a play to earn their trust and for that, he does some pretty nasty things to Bheem. Bheem wants Mali, Ram wants revenge & you’d want to take a breath to process what happened in the last 3 hours of your life.”

Meanwhile, RRR’s leading lady recently cleared the air on deleting a few RRR post. Taking to her Insta story she penned a long note slamming the media reports.

