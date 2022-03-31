The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 20: Stays Decent On Weekdays, Aims For That One Last Push This Weekend

It is apparent that The Kashmir Files has started slowing down now as the collections have gone below the 3 crores mark on the weekdays. On Wednesday, the film collected 2.25 crores more after Tuesday stood at 2.75 crores. This is the first time it has happened for the film ever since it opened at over 3 crores mark with 3.55 crores coming on the first day.

Advertisement

The collection would stay in the 2 crores range today as well, though tomorrow it would have to be seen if it maintains this kind of a run or goes a bit below 2 crores, considering Attack – Part 1 is coming as well. That would take away a good chunk of screens as well, and audiences would have a new choice available. That said, as has been the trend over the last three weekends, one can expect that major posh coming over the weekend that should help the film to go past the 250 crores mark.

Advertisement

Currently standing at 236.28 crores, the film is an all-time blockbuster and whatever additional numbers that are coming in are added bonus. Internationally though, there are still more numbers that are expected to come in since UAE has cleared the film as well and it will hit cinemas there in the coming week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: RRR Box Office (UK): Beats Jake Gyllenhaal’s Ambulance, Tom Holland’s Uncharted & Is Only Next To The Batman!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube