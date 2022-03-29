The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 18: Continues Its Blockbuster Run On 3rd Monday As Well, Will Go Past 240 Crores This Week

In its third weekend, The Kashmir Files did really well as Saturday collections (8.75 crores) were almost double of Friday (4.50 crores). This pretty much indicated that Monday will end up holding quite well too and stay closer to the Friday collections. Of course, huge numbers have been a trend for the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar starrer. However, now there is huge competition in the form of RRR (Hindi) which is not at all a pushover, which means the film is not quite in the same position as it was for its first two weeks.

Still, the film has been doing rather well if one looks at a movie which is in its third week, as evidenced by 3.10 crores more that came on the third Monday. This is indeed a big deal as collections like these on Day 18 aren’t the kind that comes for the best of the best grossers. In the case of this Vivek Agnihotri directed film though, the momentum is still there and that’s the reason why there is still a good count of shows where it is playing, despite RRR (Hindi) in the town as well.

So far, the film has collected 231.28 crores and before the close of the week, 240 crores would be comfortably surpassed. From there on it would be about the 250 crores milestone which is there for the taking, though it’s the journey post the 260 crores that would be much closely observed.

All-time blockbuster!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

