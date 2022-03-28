RRR Box Office Day 4 (Hindi) Early Trends: The initial days of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer’s release have been great for director SS Rajamouli and the entire team. RRR has already been declared a blockbuster within just 3 days of its release. The film is touted to be a periodic drama that’s been receiving rave reviews. The film is being lauded by fans and critics for its engaging plot and is already doing wonders at the box office.

RRR hit the screens, on Friday, made a total collection of 19 crores on the first day followed by 24 crores and 31.50 crores on the 2nd and 3rd day, respectively, at the box office collections for its Hindi version.

As RRR’s Hindi version earned 74.50 crores on its first weekend, it has also passed its first Monday test with flying colours. As per early trends flowing in, RRR has collected around 16-18 crores* on the 4th day of its release at the box office. The RRR’s Hindi version has made a total collection of 90.50-92.50 crores*

Well, RRR Day 4 collections are very much closer to its Day 1 collections. It also becomes the first film after the pandemic to garner such huge numbers on first Monday of its release. Earlier, The Kashmir Files, which has already been declared a blockbuster, recorded the highest numbers Monday until now RRR arrived. TKF collected Rs 15.05 crore on its first Monday.

With its earnings of Rs 16-18 crore, it has broken The Kashmir Files’ first Monday record.

Speaking about its first Sunday collections, RRR continues to top the list of Bollywood films that were released during the pandemic. RRR garnered Rs 31.50 crores while, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif led Sooryavanshi collected Rs 26.94 crores and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files earned Rs 17.41 crores, 15.30 crores and 15.10 crores, respectively.

Looks like, RRR (Hindi) will become one of the fastest films to cross the 100 crore mark. Don’t you agree?

