There’s just one word to describe The Kashmir Files’ box office run and it’s “out of the world”. Yes, the film has raked in unthinkable returns of over 1000% by making 220 crore+ collections and it’s still counting.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, TFK is a low to moderately budgeted movie and has managed to achieve the feat which is unattainable even for many biggies. With extraordinary run during weekdays and unexpected growth over the weekends, The Kashmir Files has made 228.18 crores at the box office till now. Check out the film’s daily breakdown below to know it fared on a day-to-day basis:

Day 1- 3.55 crores

Day 2- 8.50 crores

Day 3- 15.10 crores

First weekend- 27.15 crores

Day 4- 15.05 crores

Day 5- 18 crores

Day 6- 19.05 crores

Day 7- 18.05 crores

First week- 97.30 crores

Day 8- 19.15 crores

Day 9- 24.80 crores

Day 10- 26.20 crores

Day 11- 12.40 crores

Day 12- 10.25 crores

Day 13- 10.03 crores

Day 14- 7.20 crores

Second week- 110.03 crores (total- 207.33 crores)

Day 15- 4.50 crores

Day 16- 7.60 crores

Day 17- 8.75 crores

Total- 228.18 crores*

