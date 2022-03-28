Akshay Kumar is one of the bankable stars and has given some of the finest performances in films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Pad Man’, ‘Special 26’ and many more. His dialogues and performances have inspired numerous memes on the Internet.

His choices for taking up inspirational films and biopics often became fodder for jokes among netizens. However, the superstar takes it in good spirit, and looks at it as a ‘badge of honour’. Recently, the superstar running on a road is going viral inviting many jokes.

The picture is a still from Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Talking about the meme during a conversation with Hindustan Times, the superstar said, “If the meme is funny, I laugh. Aur nahi toh kya, normal hai…joke acha hota hai toh aap bhi haste ho na (What else, it’s normal. If the joke is good, laugh)? And who doesn’t like a good laugh?”

Khiladi Kumar further said that he is glad to be the centre of these memes as he feels that it means he is still relevant among the audience. “It’s what has helped me stay relevant and in the memory of my audience. The one featuring Pradeep, I saw that one, it’s a still from my upcoming film Raksha Bandhan,” he said.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey which did not make a mark at the box office as it was expected to do. The actor also admitted that The Kashmir Files was one of the reasons for the failure of his film at the box office.

In a video shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Kumar was heard saying, “Vivek ji ne Kashmir Files bana kar humara desh k ek bohot bade dardanak sach ko samne rakha hain. Ye film ek aisi bhet bann kar ayi, ye aur baat hain ki meri picture ko bhi doobadiya hain.”

