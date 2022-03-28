Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files has been all over the news for the last few days not just for its exceptional box office success but also for the several controversies that have been surrounding the film. Celebrities and politicians like Kapil Sharma and Arvind Kejriwal have been dragged into the argument in the last one week and looks like the debate will continue for a while. In a recent interaction with the media, actor Anupam Kher opened up on the film entering the 200-crore club where the Khans and Kapoors have had a monopoly for a while.

For the unversed, the film is based on the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus which is a part of Indian history that hasn’t been given enough spotlight in the past. The movie has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is running successfully in the theatres despite having strong competition from a few other Bollywood and south Indian films.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, actor Anupam Kher, who plays a lead role in The Kashmir Files shed some light on how it feels to be a part of the 200-crore club. He clarified that even though he is grateful about the experience, there is a sense of sadness because of the film’s story.

Elaborating on his thoughts about The Kashmir Files entering the 200 crore club, Anupam Kher said, “Mai iss samay shooting kar raha hu. Aam zindagi mei maine socha tha ki kabhi agar meri film 200 crore karegi toh mai kya karuga. Mai pagal ho jaauga, mai sadko pe bhaaguga. You see humare yaha hierarchy hai na heroes ki films 100-200 core karti hai”

When the host Navika Kumar said that he shouldn’t be apologetic about joining that box office league with the Khans and Kapoors, Anupam Kher highlighted that he isn’t apologetic at all and said, “I think abhi middle class feeling bahaar aa rahi hogi, but I am very thrilled. Thank you for including me”.

