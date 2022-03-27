Filmmaker Kabir Khan who has given us hits like 83, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, Ek Tha Tiger, New York, and many more films, now breaks his silence on all the trolling he receives from notorious netizens.

During his recent talk at a summit on Saturday (March 26), the filmmaker opened up on topics like the difference between patriotism and nationalism and how he deals with all the trolling. Kabir revealed that he feels really bad when trolls tell him to go back to Pakistan.

Kabir Khan during his talk in the ABP summit said, “One couldn’t say to you in person about what they felt ten years ago out of respect and love but today there is no responsibility of owning your own words. It does feel bad. But that is the reality we are living in. I have realised the toxicity or negative impact of social media is more than the positive impact. My name is Khan and (hence I am told) ‘Go to Pakistan’. And I have been to Pakistan once and Lashkar (a terrorist outfit) said to go back to India, so I am neither here nor there. If you show stories, then it evokes every kind of emotion and it is okay.”

After talking about the trolling he receives, Kabir Khan then went on to talk about the difference between patriotism and nationalism in films, he said, “Every filmmaker should have their own reflections (in the films that they make). We sometimes show tricolour in the films but today there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism.” Giving the example of his own movie 83, Kabir further said, “For nationalism, sometimes we need a counter point or a villain. However, you don’t need any such thing for patriotism. Patriotism is a pure love for your country and you don’t need a counterpoint. And that was my attempt (with 83).”

What are your thoughts on what filmmaker Kabir Khan has to say about trolling and nationalism in films, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

