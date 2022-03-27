The Kashmir Files’ cast and director have been going places for the post-release promotion of the film. Time and again we come across different quotes and comments made by director Vivek Agnihotri, actress Pallavi Joshi and lead actor Anupam Kher. However, his latest comment has landed him in legal trouble.

For the unversed, The Kashmir files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The film was released almost 3 weeks back and it has made total earnings of Rs 219 cr.

A couple of days back, Vivek Agnihotri was made headlines and grabbed attention when he said, “Bhopali means homose*ual.” But now his comment has landed him in legal trouble. A complaint has been filed against Vivek for his ‘Bhopalis’ remark. Latest media reports state that a 27-year-old PR manager named Rohit Pandey has filed a complaint against the filmmaker at Versova Police station in Mumbai seeking registration of an urgent FIR in the matter. Rohit Pandey is from Bhopal.

Reportedly, the complaint alleged that Vivek Agnihotri ‘insulted and disrespected his (Pandey’s) native place Bhopal by willingly, wantonly and maliciously calling Bhopalis as homosexuals’. He has sought registration of an FIR against the filmmaker under sections 153 A and B for promoting enmity between different groups, 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 505-II (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), reports ETimes.

In a viral video, Vivek Agnihotri was heard saying, “I am from Bhopal, but I do not call myself a Bhopali because that carries a certain connotation. If someone calls himself a Bhopali, it generally means that person is a homose*ual.. someone with ‘nawabi ‘fantasies.

Earlier reacting to his comment, Senior Congress member and politician Digvijay Singh took to his Twitter and wrote, ““Vivek Agnihotri Ji this must be your personal experience but not of any common Bhopali. I am also in contact of Bhopal and Bhopalis since 77 but never experienced it. ‘Company matters’.”

