Shah Rukh Khan is currently the King of Bollywood and the most successful actor. However, on multiple occasions, SRK has spoken about his school days and claimed how naughty he used to be. In one of the interviews, Khan revealed why his teachers used to say that he has a ‘devil’s smile’ and what he used to do to avoid getting scolded by teachers.

Advertisement

As of now, the superstar is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. He will also share screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 but as a cameo. On the other hand, SRK is also making his fans excited by teasing them about his OTT debut.

Advertisement

A few years back, when Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Aap Ki Adalat, speaking to host and Padma Bhushan journalist Rajat Sharma, SRK revealed how naughty he used to be in school and how he avoided getting scolded by teachers. He said, “Main school mein bohot naughty tha, lekin meri teacher ne na mere se kaha tha meri devil’s smile hai. Ki aisi shaitaani smile hai ki jab main smile kardeta tha toh mujhe maafi zarur mil jaati thi.”

Elaborating further, Shah Rukh Khan added, “Mujhe yeh bhi yaad hai main school ke andar, abhi main bata deta hun, hamne chamistry lab mein kuch cheezen phaad di thi, jab meri teacher jab pakadti thi toh main ro padta tha unke samne, aur kehta tha, ki mere ghar mei mere maa baap mujhe bohot buri tarah se pesh atey hain aur aap hi meri maa jaisi hain.”

“Toh Miss Sachdeva thi, dekh rahi hongi program, aur main rota hua jata tha, mujhe acting mei se aansu nikalna ata hai, toh main rota hua jata tha. Jab mujhe woh kehti thi ‘koi baat nahi beta tumne home work nahi kiya hai, tumhare marks gande aye hain magar tum fikar mat karo ki main tumhari maa jaisi hun’.”

“Main ghumta tha aur main hasta tha, aur who piche samajhti thi main bohot tez tez ro raha hun aur main fir desk kholke sir daalke so jata tha uske andar aur kehti thi, ‘beta kuch nahi, tumhare mummy daddy aise nahi hai.’ Maine apne maa baap ka naam tak kharab kar diya tha, ki merko maar na pite, main bohot naughty tha.” Shah Rukh Khan said.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 15: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Has Decent Collections On Third Friday, Is Still Better Than First Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube