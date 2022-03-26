Rivalries and competition among actors are not new and past disputes between Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is very well known. The two were not on talking terms for a long time but soon they decided to bury the hatchet. In the past, we have seen actors taking digs at each other and once the Dangal star had said that he’s No. 1 and SRK at No. 2 in the race for the top spot. Scroll down below to know how the Zero actor reacted to Khan’s jibe.

As of now, the two Bollywood superstars are good friends as they are often seen promoting and saying good things about each other’s films. Aamir is currently gearing for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha (remake of Forrest Gump), a film that was originally offered to SRK by Kundan Shah when it was titled Sheikh Chilly. However, life had different plans for SRK and the film eventually went to the Lagaan star.

Coming back to the topic, back in 2008, Aamir Khan was asked if he gets a chance to interview Shah Rukh Khan, what will he ask. The actor said, “That’s a tricky question. I would ask Shahrukh how does it feel to be second after Aamir?” Later when SRK appeared at the press conference of the Indian Premier League, he spoke about the remark and the Badshah actor called Aamir his good friend and said it is a great compliment for him.

Replying to Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am very happy that I am after Aamir. He is the greatest actor of our country. Aamir, Salman and I are good friends. Aamir is a great guy. He is a gentleman. Do not compare Aamir with me and put him down. He is indeed No. 1.”

“We have great regard for each other. He is 100 per cent number one.”

During the time, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om was pitted against Aamir Khan’s critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par. Talking about the same, SRK described the actor as an intellectual and intelligent person and said, “We are completely opposite. The only similarity is that we are both Khans.”

