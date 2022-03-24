Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Atlee Kumar’s film, tentatively titled Lion, is one of the much-awaited films. Eagle-eyed fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on the film. Now the latest report has a major update about the film. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The film is a long-awaited one as SRK will be seen in a double role, while Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress will be playing the role of an investigative officer. The film marks as Bollywood debut for the actress.

Advertisement

As per a latest report from Pinkvilla, Nayanthara recently wrapped up Chiranjeevi co-starrer Godfather and will be visiting Mumbai in the first week of April for the new schedule of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film. A source said to the publication, “Before she gears up for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Nayan will visit Mumbai in the first week of April to wrap up the new schedule of Atlee directorial. It is going to be a week-long schedule at Film City Studios, in Mumbai and Nayan is super excited about it”.

The latest update comes as good news for all the fans who have been closely following the updates of the film. Currently, SRK is in Spain shooting for Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Going by the update, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the bay from Spain soon and kick off the shoot for Atlee Kumar’s film. The report also suggests that the superstar will be juggling between the shoots for Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani’s film. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the same.

As for Nayanthara, she has an interesting lineup of films this year. Kollywood’s Lady Superstar’s film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, helmed by Vignesh Shivan, is gearing up for release next month. She will also be seen in Gold, helmed by Alphonse Puthren, alongside Prithviraj.

A teaser of the upcoming film was also released recently and it is getting rave reviews from audiences and critics.

Must Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan Starrer To Be A Continuation Of The Original, Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Ready With A Few Ideas?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube