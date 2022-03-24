When friendships are made in Bollywood, they are strong ones where the friends stand by each other’s side through thick and think. Falling in the same category is actor Salman Khan and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant. The controversy queen has shown her loyalty to the superstar once more when she was asked about him receiving a court summons recently.

For those who don’t know, on Tuesday, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court issued a summon against Khan and his bodyguard for allegedly threatening and insulting television journalist Ashok Pandey. As per the summon, the court has asked the accused to appear before it on April 5.

While interacting with Times of India recently, Rakhi Sawant was asked about Salman Khan being issued a summon recently for allegedly threatening and insulting the journalist. Reacted to the news, the reality TV star said he is human and it is natural for him to react when pressed. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “See no media is ever bad, but when you become a big star, a few questions hurt you.”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “Salman’s movies are super hit, he has millions of fans but somewhere, he has not achieved the happiness of life. I think he has got everything, but at times he is in loss too. If you press his sore point then he too can get pissed, he is human.”

She added, “You don’t know but Salman is always stressed when his movies release, he wouldn’t want to fall in front of his fans. If someone poses a wrong question, then he can get angry, he is a real human being so he may have said something, but I don’t think anyone should file a case against him.”

Talking about the bond between Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant, Salman and his family helped Rakhi financially during her mother’s treatment. Khan also got her on board his reality show, Bigg Boss 15, thus providing her work when she needed it the most.

