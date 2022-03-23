After her short stint in Bigg Boss 15, Rashami Desai has joined Tejasswi Prakash in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6. The first few episodes of Naagin 6 brought endless surprises for fans and makers have hinted about another one, too. Recently, the official social media page of the channel shared a new promo dropping a major hint at a new Naagin.

As seen in the clip, the new Naagin was seen posing a threat to Shesh Naagin. While rumours were abuzz that Reem will be the new Naagin, it is now confirmed that Rashami will return to Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show.

After Rashami Desai, name surfaced, a few pics from the sets featuring her leaked online. In the leaked photos from the sets, Rashami Desai and Mahek Chahal are seen tied to ropes and hanged in the air. Pratha and Laal Naagin’s scenes were shot during the early hours of the day at around 2:30 AM. In the photos, we can see a couple of monitors as well.

Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naagin 6 (@naagin_officiall)

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami recently put an end to rumours of her entering Kangana Ranaut reality show Lock Upp. Clearing the air she said, that she’s currently happy with her commitments.

IANS quoted Rashami Desai as saying, “This is to set the record straight, that contrary to reports, I am not joining ‘Lock Upp’ as a contestant. I have done a similar format show with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and I am quite happy with my current commitments. But a full-time association to the show is not what I am currently looking at.”

“Yes, if there is a guest appearance I am asked to make, I would love to do so for my fans. I would like if speculations around me joining ‘Lock Upp’ are verified before being written about. But there are a lot of exciting things I am working on, so stay tuned,” Rashami Desai added.

Well, we are sure all the Rashami Desai fans are looking forward for her episode in Naagin 6. Ain’t you?

