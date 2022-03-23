‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Sanjay Gagnani is making a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s popular series ‘Naagin 6’. He will be seen as a Maha Sapera.

Sanjay says: “Although I love being Prithvi, it’s nice to get a breath of fresh air every now and then and play some other roles. It was Ekta Kapoor ma’am’s wish that I play the maha sapera in her biggest and most ambitious franchise of Naagin.”

Sanjay’s first look from Naagin 6 is getting a lot of views and his entry is going to bring some interesting twists and turns.

He adds how he got the opportunity to work in Naagin 6 because of television czarina Ekta.

“She was looking for a power-packed performer for this and I feel fortunate that she believed I could be the one,” he concludes.

