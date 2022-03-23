Is Disha Vakani returning as Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?- is a question that has been on everyone’s mind ever since she went on a maternity break in 2017. Will she return or will she be replaced- it is yet to be seen. While fans have been eagerly waiting to get an update on Dayaben’s return in the show, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal recently dropped a major hint.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal was seen telling Roshan that he should feel lucky that his wife will return in 2-4 days. This is when he also speaks about Dayaben and said Daya has not returned home ever since she went to Ahmedabad. Taarak then told Jetha to go and bring Daya home as Ahmedabad is not far.

Jethalal looked sad and told Taarak that whenever he plans to go there to bring Daya back, COVID-19 rules stop him and it plays the spoilsport. Dropped a major hint about Dayaben’s return, Jetha said that once COVID-19 ends he, Daya, and their family will go on a yatra. Towards the end when Krishnan Iyer asks what Jetha is going to do, he said it all depends on Daya now.

Well, after seeing this episode, we wonder if makers have found a new Dayaben or Disha Vakani has decided to return. In both cases, we already can’t wait for the makers to make the announcement.

Sometime back, producer Asit Modi had opened up about Daya Ben’s return when he was asked about it. He had told, ETimes, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya.”

