Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a favourite among the TV audience ever since it began to air in 2008. Fans of the show love all the characters Dilip Joshi’s Jhethalal Gada, Disha Vakani’s Dayaben, Amit Bhatt’s Champaklal, Munmun Dutta’s Babita and many more.

TMKOC also managed to rank on top of the TRP list consistently as well. Several Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan has also made special appearances to promote their film on the show. This shows the popularity of the show among the masses.

While much has been said about the popularity, fans of the show have been disheartened ever since Disha Vakani aka Dayaben left the show citing maternity break in 2017. As per several reports, the actress has not returned to the show due to the ongoing rift with the makers over increasing the fees. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the same.

Often reports of the actress returning to show surface on social media. Now a recent report even claimed that the actress shared a picture of herself along with Sunder what appears to be from a Holi celebration in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. The picture shared on Instagram was also captioned, ‘Holi is coming…’. This led to many thinking that the actress is all set to return to the show.

Take a look at the picture below:

However, it is worth clarifying that the picture in question was shared on the official Instagram handle of Disha Vakani rather it is the fan account. This means the actress is not returning to the show anytime soon. There’s no official statement to verify that the actress is indeed returning to TMKOC either.

As fans have been hoping to see her on the show for a long time now, fake news has been spread around claiming that the actress is returning to the show in an upcoming Holi episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It pains to point out that the reports are untrue.

