Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved shows currently airing on Indian television. From Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal and Disha Vakani’s Dayaben to Munmun Dutta’s Babita, Amit Bhatt’s Champaklal and more, this sitcom has given us some amazing characters.

Over the years, we have seen actors get replaced in certain roles – like Sunayana Fozdar replacing Neha Mehta as Anjali, Palak Sindhwani stepping in as Sonu after Jheel Mehta and Nidhi Bhanushali and Raj Anadkat replacing Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra. But character, despite their absence, to not be replaced till now is Disha’s Dayaben.

For those who don’t know, in 2017, Disha Vakani took a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she welcomed her first child. Since then – almost 5 years now, the actress has not returned to the show. Today, we bring you a throwback story of when the actress compared her real-life self to her reel character. Want to know what she finds different between them? Well, read on.

In a past interview, as carried out by ABPLive, Disha Vakani drew comparisons between her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character Dayaben and her real life. The actress said, “Dayaben is free and mixes around with everyone, I’m not like that in real life, it takes me time to mix around. I don’t trust people easily or fast.”

Further drawing comparison between her real self and the TMKOC character, Disha stated, “Dayaben cooks amazing food, but I can just cook” (Translated to English via ABPLive’s Hindi quote)

As per a recent report, Disha Vakani reportedly has three conditions to returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah post taking her maternity leave in 2017. As per the report, the actress’ demands include a hike in fees – she wanted Rs 1.5 Lakh per episode, a 3-Hour working schedule and a personal nursery for their newborn.

Are you waiting for Disha Vakani to return as Dayaben in TMKOC?

