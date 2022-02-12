Love is in the air and there is no denying that fact. An example of lovebirds totally head over heels for each other is Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. The duo met while on the latest version of the controversial reality show and professed their feeling for each other within days of the show’s launch.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Koimoi met the couple – who have been together for around 4 months (BB15 commenced on October 2, 2021) for an exclusive, love-filled chat. While they got candid about their relationship growing since then, dealing with people calling it fake and more, they also spoke to us about marriage. Wondering when they plan on tying the knot? Well, read on.

Talking about if they plan on walking down the aisle anytime soon or if it is an idea they will discuss in the future, Miesha Iyer quickly said, “It’s a question for later thought. For sure.” On being further quizzed about their family is putting any kind of pressure on them to get married, Ieshaan Sehgaal said, “We are not old enough to get married,” with Miesha adding, “he’s talking about me.” For those who do not know, Ieshaan is 28 at the moment while Miesha will turn the same in April this year.

Continuing talking about marriage further, Ieshaan Sehgaal said, “At the same time, I believe hum mile, cheeze aachi hai (We met, it’s nice). This is the time we are focusing on our career, not just saying it for the sake of the camera – because shaadi ke sawaal pe usually logo yeh hi answer dete hai (People usually give this reason only for not getting married right away). We are focusing on our careers and with God’s grace sab kuch aacha jayega, then definitely in the future.”

He added, “Like, we are not casually dating, we are together, together.”

Do you think Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are likely to get married soon? Let us know in the comments below.

