Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat often made headlines for her outspoken attitude. She previously made allegations against two of the most powerful Bollywood celeb- Salman Khan and Karan Johar. But did you know she once create quite a stir by posting a n*ked picture on social media? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2020 when the world slipped into the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the former Bigg Boss contestant shocked everyone by posting a n*de pic and posing in front of an OM painting. Obviously, her post did not go down well with the netizens.

Sofia Hayat not only posted butt-n*ked picture of herself but also made a complete mockery of the otherwise auspicious term of OM. Sharing a supremely controversial post, she wrote, “OM is the first erotic sound that came from the cosmos.. an expression of pure ecstasy and love!!! The Shakti of Shiva! I have given my sacred orgasm back to OM because OM gave all of you her sacred orgasm…the vibration of creation!!!!! The power behind the great Sun!!!!”

Soon after Sofia Hayat shared the picture on her Instagram handle, several netizens slammed her mercilessly. Many called her out on how disrespectful she is towards the OM mantra. Some even told her how this was not a genuine or honest way of worshiping. Take a look at some of the comments below:





However, Sofia Hayat did not back down to all the trolls and came up with calling herself ‘n*ked godess’. She justified her actions by saying, Thank you!!! I am the n*ked Goddess! Why are some so-called Hindus offended when N*ked woman shows devotion…yet when they a sadhu they have no issue?”

Several netizens thought getting bashed on social media would be the end for Sofia Hayat’s controversial posts. However, she later then faced a complaint against the controversial post. In spite of it, the post still remains on her Instagram handle but she turned off comments on her post.

