Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the country who enjoys a huge fan following not just for his work in romantic Bollywood films but also for his charming persona. He is one of the most vocal artists of the country who handles hate comments and trolling in the sassiest way possible, keeping his fans entertained all along. A few years back, the actor had subtly called out singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya for his take on the ban of Pakistani artists in India.

For the unversed, SRK was previously in the news when he attended late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral in the city. The Islamic prayer offered by him around the mortal remains of Lataji was questioned by a lot of people on social media because they were convinced that the actor took off his mask to spit on the remains when in reality, he only blew air as a part of the prayer.

Previously, Pakistani artists were banned in India after the URI terror attacks and a massive discussion, regarding the same, followed on social media. Some people from the industry stood against the notion while others were in support of it. Abhijeet Bhattacharya was one of the few people who openly spoke against directors like Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt who wanted to keep politics away from art.

As a response to Abhijeet’s attacks on social media, Shah Rukh Khan, in a conversation with Film Companion, called out the singer and his conservative beliefs. “I read somewhere one of the gentlemen, one of our colleagues working with us,… He started writing some really strange things to my colleagues, Bhatt Saab and Karan… He used to work with us. We love him…singer…He writes some really strange stuff, and then…’Mai sach bolta hun’. No, no. ‘Saying it like it is’, being rude… You’re mistaken. And it’s sad. Then I find people retaliating.”, SRK said.

