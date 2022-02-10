All that glitters is not gold! And what could be the best example of that than Bollywood? There’s no secret that what we see on the 70 mm is not real. It is often being said that all these B-town stars tend to lead two different lives- one in front of the camera and the other one behind the camera. There’s a huge mystery that always revolves around celebrities’ lives. And adding to the same is Karan Johar’s recent statements.

During the trailer launch of Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game, KJo spilt the beans on the ‘dark side of Bollywood’ that fans are completely unaware of. The filmmaker said that there’s a lie behind the life of movie stars that fans don’t know.

Bollywoodlife quoted Karan Johar saying, “The Fame Game is much more than what it appears to be. There’s so much glamour, glitter, and grandeur attached to the life of a movie star but what happens behind the scenes? Behind the life of every single movie star, there lies a story that you don’t know”.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director further added, “There lies a mystery you’re not aware of, there lie secrets that perhaps no one in the world knows, There’s a face they show to the world and there’s a face they only show to their family or perhaps to no one. That’s what The Fame Game is about. It’s about the fame but also the game a famous person plays with an audience and the secrets they don’t reveal”.

Meanwhile, The Fame Game, which stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead role, plays the role of Anamika Anand who lives an idyllic life. The story begins when Anamika disappears suddenly and an investigation for the same begins.

The show will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

