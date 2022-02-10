Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be one of the greatest playback singers of all time. She was one of the most respected celebrities in the Indian film and music industry. With decades of hard work and commitment, she had managed to take her net worth to a surreal sum.

The late legendary singer was also famous and loved by everyone for her humble and kind nature. She was bestowed with numerous awards and accolades including Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. Apart from music, she owned a great collection of worldly possessions.

As per the ETimes report, Lata Mangeshkar owned a plush home in the posh area of South Mumbai. Her homes included a warm rectangular balcony which gave a spectacular view of Peddar Road. She hosted several celebrities at her Prabhu Kunj home.

Not just that, the Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar, owned some luxurious cars like a Chevrolet, Buick and a Chrysler. She was also gifted an E-class Mercedes by late filmmaker Yash Chopra. The luxurious car was a token of appreciation for working in his film Veer Zara starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta.

Lata Mangeshkar was also fond of photography. She had collected several expensive, professional cameras. It is speculated that her net worth is around Rs 360 crore, others suggest it is around 108-115 crores. However, her demise earlier this week has left many to question who will be the owner of her property? Since the legendary singer did not marry and had no kids, she is survived by her siblings.

Her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar performed her last rites and it is speculated that he will be inheriting the late singer’s property. It is also worth pointing out that there’s no official confirmation about the same.

