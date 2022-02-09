Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi has now once again landed himself in a huge controversy. According to the latest scoop, a complaint has been filed against Aditya at Juhu police station. Yes! you have heard that right.

For the unversed, Aditya Pancholi first started his acting career by working in the Indian television industry. Pancholi later entered the Bollywood industry through his debut film, 1985’s Shahadat. Read on to know the whole scoop on why a case has been filed against Pancholi.

So, it was recently brought to light that an FIR was registered against actor Aditya Pancholi for insulting, threatening, and even beating up a filmmaker. The filmmaker in question is named Sam Fernandes, who made a cross-complaint at the Juhu police station. The producer claimed that he had an argument with Aditya over a movie which lead to the latter beating him up.

It is to be noted that Sam Fernandes wanted to make a movie with Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi. While Sam was himself investing an amount of Rs 2 crore, Aditya had also chipped in adding Rs 50 lakh. Although the movie needed much more and the producer was not able to rope in a financer for the same. When Sam confessed that nobody was willing to invest in the movie, Aditya called Bim to a hotel, where he threatened him with abusive language saying, “You have to make a movie with my son, otherwise I will kill you.” It’s been said that the actor later went on to assault the filmmaker.

Talking about the filed FIR, according to DCP Manjunath Shinge the investigation is currently being taken up, and the Juhu police station has registered cross NC from both Sam as well as Aditya.

Well, looks like controversies and Aditya go hand-in-hand. Before this, Pancholi had once landed himself in trouble, back in 2005, for assaulting a business associate in a fit of rage. Pancholi was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the Mumbai court. Other than this, Aditya is also infamous for his controversy with his ex-girlfriend, actress Kangana Ranaut back in 2019. Kangana Ranaut had filed a police complaint claiming that Pancholi had drugged, raped, assaulted, and blackmailed her for s*x repeatedly.

Apart from this, Aditya Pancholi was also accused of r*ping his ex-girlfriend Pooja Bedi’s 15-years-old maid.

