Radhika Apte is one of the most successful female actors of Bollywood with multiple content-heavy movies in her filmography. The actor does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary even if it results in rampant trolling on social media. A few years back an explicit scene from her movie The Wedding Guest went viral on social media and Radhika decided to call out the entire society for feeding on such content.

For the unversed, The Wedding Guest is a thriller-drama movie that hit the theatres in 2018. The plot of the movie revolves around a young man named Jay who travels all the way to Pakistan to abduct a lady who is about to get married. The movie has been directed by Michael Winterbottom and stars actors like Jim Sarbh and Dev Patel in key roles. The movie had received promising reviews at the time of its release and is now available on Netflix.

Before the release of The Wedding Guest, a s*x scene from the movie, featuring Radhika Apte and Dev Patel, went viral on social media. In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Radhika opened up on the leak and pointed out how wrong its rampant sharing was. “The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked (is) because of the psychotic mentality of the society.”, she said.

Radhika Apte further stressed on how Dev Patel was barely mentioned in the controversy, even though he plays an equal part in the scene. “The leaked sex scene features both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel. But the scenes are being spread only in my name. Why people are not spreading under the male actor Dev Patel’s name?”, she added.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will soon be seen playing a key role in the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha which is currently in the production stage. She will also play an important role in the movie Forensic, being directed by Vishal Furia.

