Sonu Sood has once again proved to be a life saviour and the latest viral video of the actor proves the same. The Singh Is King actor, who’s an epitome of humanity and help, rushed to save a 19-year-old boy’s life. Recently, Sonu Sood turned into a real-life hero when he got down from his car to save a boy’s life from a deadly car accident.

Advertisement

A video has emerged on social media and it sees Sonu pulling out the boy from the car, which looks badly damaged in the accident. He came across the unfortunate incident while he was passing from Moga district in Punjab. Soon after he came to know about the boy lying unconscious in his car seat, he rushed toward the car tried to unlock the interlocked car. Further, in the video, he’s seen pulling the unconscious boy from the passenger’s seat.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood carried the boy in his arm and took him to the hospital. However, the boy is now doing fine as he was brought to the hospital on time for medical treatment. Watch the video:

Time and again Sonu Sood has made headlines for his humanitarian actions. Speaking about the same, he had earlier told ETimes, “In the past few months, I have connected with more than 7.5 lakh people, sending many of those back to their homes and hometowns. And when those people reached home, they needed jobs, so we helped them out with that, too, when we started the program called Pravasi Rojgar. Through that initiative, we created 2 lakh 79 thousand jobs as well.”

Sood had further said that he and his team managed to extend help to people in medical as well as educational aspects, too. He said that with every new step he has learnt how and what to do with it from the common people. “They taught me what I could do for them. I had no clue how I could help people with medical assistance, what hospitals I could approach. But when they came forward with their problems, I reacted, we started exploring possibilities and figured out a way,” he added.

Coming back to the video, truly a real-life hero and a life saviour, isn’t it?

Must Read: When Sidharth Malhotra Defended Alia Bhatt Asking KRK To ‘Shut Up’ After His Nasty Comments On Her Hot Photoshoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube