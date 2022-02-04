MTV Roadies, India’s biggest adventure reality show, is all set to embark upon newer terrains in its 18th season. Shot against the gorgeous and picturesque locales of South Africa and peppered with never-seen-before twists and turns, the Roadies journey, produced by Pippip Media, promises to be a fresh new adventure.

But amidst all the surprises, the major revelation is the new man in the driver’s seat for the all-new season of MTV Roadies –philanthropist and actor Sonu Sood.

Renowned for his action and adventure roles on the big screen and a humanitarian spirit off the screen, Sonu Sood’s aura personifies the perfect blend of strength and positivity, charisma, and gumption; a combination that also marks the true spirit of a Roadie. As the host of Roadies season 18, Sonu‘s maiden reality television outing will lead the way for an enthralling new journey and guide contestants through the thrilling landscape of South Africa- through sandy beaches, mountains, rivers, bays, harbours, deserts, and dense forests.

Sharing his excitement on hosting MTV Roadies, Sonu Sood says, “MTV Roadies depicts the

phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition.”

With Sonu Sood donning the role of a host for the first time ever, the 18th season is all set to carve new milestones in the show’s legacy.

This season of Roadies is set to raise the bar on the adventure. With a new location and a new host, Roadies is already poised for a super hit season. The shoot of Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February 2022 in South Africa and is expected to go live soon thereafter on MTV.

Roadies Season 18 will go live in March 2022 on MTV India.

