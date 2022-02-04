Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! is a television show which enjoys a huge fan following across the country. The serial features a bunch of popular actors including Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour, amongst others. Recent rumours suggested that actor Nehha Pendse, who plays the character Anita Bhabhi, will soon be quitting the show and looks like the fans now have a reason to be concerned as the actor did not deny the speculations.

For the unversed, the sitcom show kicked off in the year 2015 and has enjoyed an impressive run in the last six years. The show narrates the story of Manmohan, Narayan and their wives who have polar opposite personalities. For the first few months, the show featured Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon in the lead roles but both of them were replaced for different reasons.

Since the last few days, fans have been quite worried about the future of the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! as most rumours suggest that actor Nehha Pendse has taken the call to quit the show. According to a report by Bollywood Life, they tried contacting the actor for a comment but she refused to confirm or deny the ongoing speculations about her exit.

The same report suggests that it is normal for actors to not comment on such controversial issues and it probably means that an official announcement will be made by the producers. Looks like fans will have to wait and find out if Nehha Pendse is actually exiting the show, leaving the spot vacant for a new actor.

Actor Shilpa Shinde was another actor whose exit rumours left the audience quite upset, to say the least. In March 2013, it was revealed that the actor had personal reasons to quit the show and the role was later taken up by Shubhangi Atre, who is still a part of the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! cast.

