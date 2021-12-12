It’s very well known that Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan had their differences when they were a part of Bigg Boss season 11. However, Shilpa came out to be the winner of the famous show and the latter was placed 2nd in the competition. But did you know that after the competition Hina and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal then got a golden chance to slam Shilpa when she uploaded a p*orn clip on Twitter?

Let’s check out what happened at the time.

During the events of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde was dragged into an MMS scandal, wherein an adult video was making rounds on the Internet claiming that the woman in the video was the ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ actress. However, the whole controversy died a natural death later on.

Well, after coming out of the house, Shilpa Shinde once again dug out the controversy and stated that the woman in the video was not her. While doing so she shared the p*rn clip on her Twitter handle. Along with the clip, the actress wrote “Jinhe koi kaam dhandha nahi hai vo logo ki Zindagi iss tarha se barbad karne ki koshish karte hai. (People who have no work in life, try to destroy others lives like this.) followed by a pointer and hands together emoji. ye hai wo original ladki ka video Jo Shilpa Shinde ka MMS leak hua hai aise bola ja raha hai. ( This is the original girl’s video which is used to claim it as Shilpa Shinde’s MMS leak)”

This move by Shilpa Shinde was supported by some but criticised by many. Other than netizens, Hina Khan also bashed the actress for her atrocious move with a quote on her Twitter account. She said, “Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show !.”

Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

Hina was not alone here, as at that time her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal supported her statement towards Shilpa Shinde and slammed the latter for tweeting the p*rn clip. He wrote, “@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting p*rn on Sm being a responsible celeb?”

@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? https://t.co/o04BUqh4Kf — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018

What do you think? Was the move by Shilpa justified?!

Meanwhile, Hina Khan was last seen in a Psychological thriller titled Hacked. This movie was directed by Vikram Bhatt and also featured Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shinde was seen appearing in the web series Paurashpur. This drama also features Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das among others.

