The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Salman Khan taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal Kotian. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv Adatia and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal‘s planning in the game, why did she never open up about it.

But Tejasswi Prakash took her stand and tried to make Karan understand her point. Karan Kundrra loses his calm and shouts at her. Tejasswi was broken and she jumped into the pool. She was seen swimming the entire night due to her pain and restlessness of mind. Salman Khan wasn’t happy looking at it all!

The latest Bigg Boss 15 promo shows Rajiv Adatia and Shamita Shetty coming face to face and indulging in fights. While Umar and Rashami are also seen getting into disagreements and arguments.

Salman Khan is seen questioning Karan Kundrra about his behaviour along with Rajiv and Umar Riaz who were also asked about the way they deal with relationships.

