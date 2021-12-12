Trust Urfi Javed to make heads turn with her out of the box outfit. She might have done it a hundred times now and fans still wait for her new look every single day. Owing to all the love, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has completed 2 million followers on Instagram and is celebrating in her signature style. Scroll below for all the details!

The actress has been mocked and mercilessly trolled for her fashion looks multiple times. But she doesn’t give and a damn and is often queenin’ in her best self. She recently even shared a message for haters and asked them to mind their own business.

In the latest post, Urfi Javed has shared a post celebrating 2 million followers on Instagram. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant could be seen facing her back to the camera to show her quirky outfit. She opts for a heart-shaped cut out top from the back. One could see a yellow bra under her top as she tied her hair in a bun.

Urfi Javed sent lots of love to her fans with her fingers folded in a heart shape. Many took to the comment section and did what they usually do – troll the actress and ask her to dress properly.

A user wrote, “Dil tho age right me hota hai yeh piche kese ho gaya”

Another commented, “Ye konsa fashion hai ?? Jis mae jism dikhay…”

“Iska alg hi level chlta hai,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Ek kaam karo clothes bhi nahi pehno”

“Matalab Silsila chalu rahega fatte kapde ka,” another comment read.

A user wrote, “Besharami ki had”

“Nice bra,” commented a user.

What is your take on the look pulled off by Urfi Javed?

