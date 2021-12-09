Urfi Javed may have been evicted in the first week in Bigg Boss OTT, but she’s winning in life. There isn’t a single day when she’s not in the headlines. At the end of the day, good or bad, publicity is what one should enjoy! The actress is currently making noise over her blue bikini. Scroll below for all the details.

Time and again, Urfi comes up with some out-of-the-box outfits. She doesn’t give a damn to the trolls and is always nailing her spectacular pieces. We’ve seen her pulling off outfits worn by Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid in the past. Her latest look proves she’s a beach babe (certainly not a baby!)

A while ago, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared her beach look. The actress could be seen donning a blue bikini. She completed the attire with a sarong of the same colour. The actress flaunted her toned midriff as she looked away from the cameras. A bold red lipstick completed her babe avatar.

“Always a beach baby !!” Urfi Javed captioned her post.

Netizens took to the comment section and left mixed reactions to the post. As always, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was being shamed for her revealing outfit.

A user took a dig as she commented, “India mein sardi nahi ai abi?”

Another wrote, “aagg hi laga di”

“Ab bacha kya hai, ye bhi utar do,” a comment read.

A netizen wrote, “Iska bas ni chalta ni to ye b na pehne”

Check out the look pulled off by Urfi Javed below:

What is your take on the outfit carried by Urfi? Let us know in the comment section now!

