Nushrratt Bharuccha: "Never Went To Any Acting School Or Took Training"

‘Chhorii’ actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says that she always approaches her characters with a blank slate.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress was seen in ‘Chhorii’ where she played a character while unraveling its layers.

Advertisement

Talking about her process for each character, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “With each movie, I always try a new approach or method to get into the skin of the character. Because, I never went to any acting school, or took any other form of formal training – I have always learnt on the job and found my own way to do a character.”

Sharing insight on her character, the actress said, “In the film ‘Chhorii’, my character of Sakshi was a very layered, vulnerable, soft, impressionable, forgiving and yet fierce and fearless – a true survivor in all senses. Getting Sakshi’s emotional quotient right as a fiercely protective mother was very important.”

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal May Not Have Worked Professionally With Katrina Kaif But Did You Know? His Father Sham Kaushal Has!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube