Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has worked in a variety of films over the last few years and most of them have made impressive numbers at the box office. She enjoys a huge fan following in the country not just for her versatile skills, but also for her distinct fashion sense. As a part of the promotion of her latest film Chhorii, the actor opened up about the time her family was upset with a song in her film.

For the unversed, Nushrratt worked in a film called Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also featured Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in key roles. The film had been directed by Luv Ranjan and included an item number called Chhote Chhote Peg.

In a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed how her mother, father, and grandmother watched the music video with her and did not have the best reaction to it.

“They actually looked at me and asked me, ‘Is that a bra that you are wearing?’ I paused for two seconds and I said, ‘It’s a bralette. There’s a term for it, it’s a styling term. People wear it’”, she said.

Nushrratt Bharuccha delved further into the topic and said, “Of course, they were a little taken aback, like, ‘Yeh kya hai?’ It worked for the song, it worked for me, it looked nice, everybody spoke about it well, it became a hit. I think what happened was, they kind of understand there is a reason why certain things are done for a certain theme. Matlab agar iss gaane mein yeh hai toh yeh hai. It doesn’t take away from who I am. I have not fallen in any way so it was easy for them to get over it,”

