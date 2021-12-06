Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in India right now. Her wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal are going crazy viral on the internet and their respective families have already left for Rajasthan, where the wedding is happening at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Amid the preparations, a new report suggests that the couple is offered a bumper deal of Rs 100 crores to give their wedding footage to an OTT platform for streaming. Scroll below to read the scoop.

VicKat wedding is the most talked about wedding in the last few months and fans are going gaga over every little detail from their upcoming wedding.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are offered a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore by an OTT giant to give the streaming rights of their big fat Indian wedding footage.

The source said, “It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life-changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.”

Reportedly, if both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal agree to the deal, all their wedding festivities will be presented in a feature film format by the OTT giant. The feature film will consist of live events, exclusive interviews of family, friends, and their teams.

The source concluded, “It’s up to Katrina and Vicky to decide on the future course of action. There is a possibility of them letting go of the offer and there is also a possibility of them collaborating with this giant as they want their fans to witness all that happened in the palace.”

The same report stated that the same offer was offered to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who declined the offer and wanted to keep their private moments private.

Let’s see if Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give a nod to the OTT giant.

