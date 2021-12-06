Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan became the most lovable couple post their alleged romance in Indian idol 12. They even worked together on several music videos that became massive hits. However recently the buzz mill has it that the two have now decided to go separate ways as the songstress has opted out of Raj Surani’s upcoming music video opposite Pawandeep.

Reportedly, the female singer’s parents are not really fond of his connection with O Saiyyonii singer, earlier her father had even asked the music video producer to not include any intimate scenes in any videos.

Talking to ETimes, director/producer Raj Surani told, “Arunita Kanjilal said that she is not comfortable in acting now, although her commitment was to be part of the music videos of the series. We said you should have told us earlier. Now we have to replace her with another actress. But we respect Arunita and her parents’ decision. Therefore, we have replaced her in the next video.”

Reportedly, Arunita Kanjilal has already recorded the song and that’s fine, she even rehearsed for the music video with Pawandeep Rajan. However, Raj Surani tried his level best to convince the young singer to not quit but she eventually told the producer that her family doesn’t want her to do it. But she also told Raj, “Ok, soch ke batati hoon.”

The director further added, “If Arunita didn’t want to perform, why did she do shows abroad? It seems that it was the family’s decision that she should not act in them. All said and done, I am definitely very disappointed.”

Well, it’s a piece of bad news for Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan aka AruDeep fans, as many have hoped to see them on the maximum number of music videos. Meanwhile, the two along with Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble have performed in the UK. Currently, they’re in Canada for the musical tour.

