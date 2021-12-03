KBC 13 will soon be completing 1000 episodes and on the occasion of the same, host Amitabh Bachchan invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to play the game. Sony TV released a new promo where Amitabh gets into a fun banter with a special guest and his wife Jaya Bachchan and it’s cute beyond words. Scroll below to watch the promo.

This is by far the cutest episode of the show and we can’t stop gushing about Jaya and Big B’s chemistry at this age.

In the KBC 13 promo, Navya Naveli Nanda tells her grandfather and host Amitabh Bachchan, “Actually main bolne waali thi ki aap kaafi acche lagrahe hai suit me. Ghar me toh aapko gown me hi dekhte hai hum (Actually, I was about to say that you are looking quite good in a suit. We see you in a gown at home).” Upon hearing this, Amitabh bursts into laughter.

Adding to Navya Naveli Nanda’s statement, daughter Shweta Bachchan told Amitabh Bachchan that wherever they watch KBC 13 at home, Jaya Bachchan often comments on his fashion and outfit choices.

Navya further said, “Unko koi colours aappe ache nahi lagte. Toh woh directly bol deti hai ki ‘arre aaj itne acche nahi lagrahe’ (She doesn’t like a few colours on you. She tells directly, ‘Oh he’s not looking so good today’.”

Later when Amitabh Bachchan asked Jaya Bachchan himself, he said, “Jaya yeh kya bol rahi hai Navya ki bohut se colours jo aap kehti hai ki mujhpe acche nahi lagte (Jaya, what is Navya saying that you don’t like many colours on me)?”

Replying to him, the veteran actress said, “Aap ko khud ko maine kaha hua hai. Ek toh pata nahi maroon brown pehente hai. Aur ek kuch ajeeb sa violet colour ka suit pehente hai (I’ve told you so myself. You wear a maroon-brown suit. And the other is a weird violet colour).” The Sholay actor then made a face looking at Jaya and audiences started laughing at it.

Navya then said that she’s wearing a similar colour to what she was describing, to which Jaya replied, “Nana ka jo hai woh kuch ajeeb sa mauve aur pata nahi, accha nahi (The one that your grandfather wears is a weird mauve and it’s not nice).”

Amitabh then cutely stares at Jaya and said, “Hum jo violet pehente hai woh accha nahi lagta hai (The violet suit that I wear doesn’t look good)?” Jaya Bachchan quipped immediately and said, “Aap pe nahi accha lagta hai (It doesn’t look good on you).”

Amitabh Bachchan gets shocked at Jaya’s reply and said, “Jao hum baath nahi karenge (I won’t talk to you).” Replying to him, the veteran actress said, “Acchi, achhi baat hai (It is a good thing then).” And everyone bursts into laughter upon hearing their cute banter.

